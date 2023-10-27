Probe into Fulgence Kayishema's entry into SA still incomplete, court told

CAPE TOWN - A Rwandan national wanted for genocide crimes made another brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

Fulgence Kayishema was tracked down to a farm in Paarl in May where he has allegedly been living under an alias for years. On Friday, the State said it was still waiting for documents related to Kayishema’s entry into South Africa before the case could proceed.

A former inspector of judicial police in Rwanda, Fulgence Kayishema, entered the courtroom on Friday waving at his family and supporters in the public gallery and clutching a bible. The State has informed the court that the investigation into his alleged fraudulent entry into the country was still incomplete. headtopics.com

Passport documents have not yet been received from the Malawian embassy while documents on the representations Kayishema made when he entered South Africa at the Komatipoort border were also still outstanding."There are about 56 charges but it all relates to immigration-related offences and so that’s where it stands. So at this stage, we’ve only received the charge sheet with the 56 counts. We are still awaiting further particulars of the contents of the State’s docket.

The matter has been postponed to 13 December and Kayishema remains in custody at the Helderstroom prison.

