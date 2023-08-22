Pro-Palestine Protesters Call for Boycott of Cape Union Mart in Johannesburg

A small crowd of Pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside the Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg on Saturday morning to protest against Cape Union Mart's links to Israel. The crowd of peaceful protesters are calling on South Africans to boycott Cape Union Mart. Protesters entered the mall but were turned back, to hold their demonstration outside the venue.





