Pro-Palestine march in Bloemfontein: memorandum delivered to Premier - SABC News

Scores of pro-Palestine supporters marched through the streets of Bloemfontein and handed over a memorandum to the Free State Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana.

South Africa, Ireland, Spain, and other progressive governments in South and Latin America have pledged their support for Palestine. In a clarion call to support Palestine, the South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Free State has condemned Israeli-owned businesses in South Africa.

SACP Provincial Secretary Teboho Kholoanyane has called for the end of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Kholoanyane says Israel is an apartheid state motivated by capitalistic greed and exploitation of the poor. headtopics.com

“Its about time working class in this country stand up and mobilise and ensure that we do not support apartheid Israel. We boycott their products; we boycott any business relations with them to ensure that the people of Palestine become free. Viva to the people of Palestine, Viva Amandla,” says Kholoanyane.Women in Islam spokesperson Lillian Alexander says in these trying times South Africans must stand with the Palestinians.

“We urge everyone to join us in supporting Palestine. Together, we can make a difference and be a force for peace, justice, and hope. Together, we can help pave the way towards that future. We call for all mediated ceasefires to protect the people of Palestine. We ask that the ICC be held accountable and face international justice right now. We ask for the breaking of all ties with Israel. headtopics.com

We want the government to help the Palestinian government bring Israel to account at the ICC, and if the ICC does not respond, we should withdraw from the ICC. Because they have no commitment to oppressed people in the world.”Dukwana says most South Africans understand oppression after having lived in an apartheid state.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC News Online »

Malaysia warns Meta and TikTok against blocking pro-Palestine content - SABC NewsMeta said it was not deliberately suppressing voices on its Facebook platform. Read more ⮕

Fast Food Worker Stunned As Bloemfontein Man Grabs Ice Cream at Drive Through, Mzansi LaughsA man from Bloemfontein played a prank on a man from a fast food place. He grabbed the ice cream from the top and stunned the young man with his actions. Read more ⮕

Ramaphosa actively involved in talks to end Israel-Palestine conflictPresidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said President Ramaphosa was also looking for ways in which the government could accelerate humanitarian aid. Read more ⮕

| 'UN is all words and no action': UN Israel-Palestine resolutions fail as thousands dieIN-DEPTH | 'UN is all words and no action': UN Israel-Palestine resolutions fail as thousands die Read more ⮕

What Chance for Palestine War Crimes Case at the ICC?Justiceinfo.net's Janet Anderson takes a detailed look at the 'slow-moving investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian territories', and 'why this has hardly been mentioned'. Read more ⮕

'We stand for humanity': ANC on Israel-Palestine conflictStanding right at the door of the US Consulate in Durban, ANC NEC member Dakota Legoeta said the people of Palestine deserve freedom. Read more ⮕