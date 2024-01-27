Private Solar Installations in South Africa Outpace Eskom's Grid

Private solar installations in South Africa can generate nearly double the amount of solar power provided by plants connected to Eskom’s grid. PV solar plants account for about 2,200MW of the capacity, while concentrated solar plants (CSPs) contribute up to 500MW. South Africa had around 5,200MW of private solar capacity by the end of 2023. Private individuals and businesses installed more PV solar generation than Eskom has connected to its grid through IPPs in about a decade.





