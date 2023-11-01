Prison journalism: The Journey of the Springboks to Rugby World Cup Glory

The semi-final in a rain-soaked Durban showed the mental toughness of the Springboks. They clutched onto their minor lead and dug deep to overcome the talented and ambitious French outfit 15-12. For all to recall is the final scene of the Ellis Park battle royal between two rugby union giants. The scores were level at full time, and the Springboks held their nerve. Cool as ice, Joel Stansley changed the captain’s call to run the blindside and sat deep in the pocket.

Mr. Mandela in attendance in ’95 with François Pienaar. Mr. Mbeki flew to France with John Smit to lift and receive the William Webb Ellis Trophy. By the time our rainbow nation had reached 2015, there were more unnecessary calls for reform. The quota of black players had been met, and by this point, South Africa wanted to see an all-black back team and all-black skipper. Granted! Siya Kolisi debuted as a 20-year-old tearaway flanker.

A strong man with unparalleled passion for his fellow man and pride in his nation, he would bring to life what was once fiction (re: Jean Schuster). The black skipper would lead the mighty Bokke to the RWC championship. Our nation was no longer racially segregated but bound by honour. You see, change is possible, and it can be constant. We love South Africa!

