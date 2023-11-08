Prince William Honours Environmental Innovators with Earthshot Prize

Prince William honoured five environmental innovators on Tuesday with his Earthshot prize at a star-studded ceremony in Singapore. The Earthshot Prize initiative aims to support the development of solutions to the planet’s biggest problems, like climate change, deforestation and waste. All five winners — selected by a panel of judges that included British naturalist and television presenter David Attenborough — were given one million pounds ($1.2 million) each.
“I choose to believe that future generations will look back on this decade as the point at which we globally took collective action for our planet,” Prince William, Britain’s heir to the throne, told the gathering.“The moment we refused to accept the voices of denial and defeatism and instead became the architects of change towards a healthy and sustainable world.” The glitzy event was co-hosted by British actress Hannah Waddingham and American actor Sterling K. Brown at The Theatre at Mediacor
