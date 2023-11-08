Prince William Honours Environmental Innovators with Earthshot Prize

Prince William honoured five environmental innovators on Tuesday with his Earthshot prize at a star-studded ceremony in Singapore. The Earthshot Prize initiative aims to support the development of solutions to the planet’s biggest problems, like climate change, deforestation and waste. All five winners — selected by a panel of judges that included British naturalist and television presenter David Attenborough — were given one million pounds ($1.2 million) each.

“I choose to believe that future generations will look back on this decade as the point at which we globally took collective action for our planet,” Prince William, Britain’s heir to the throne, told the gathering.“The moment we refused to accept the voices of denial and defeatism and instead became the architects of change towards a healthy and sustainable world.” The glitzy event was co-hosted by British actress Hannah Waddingham and American actor Sterling K. Brown at The Theatre at Mediacor

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Nomzamo Mbatha to present Earthshot prize in SingaporeNomzamo Mbatha has landed another big international gig. She will be presenting an award at the Earthshot Prize Awards.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Dricus du Plessis finally gets his shot at biggest prize in MMASouth Africa's Dricus du Plessis will get his chance to fight for the UFC middleweight title early next year, against Sean Strickland.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: Inno Morolong opens up about her relationship with Prince KaybeeControversial influencer and club hostess Inno Morolong is topping trends after she opened up about her relationship with Prince Kaybee.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Prince Harry denies being invited to King Charles 75th birthdayPrince Harry refuted claims he would snub his father, King Charles 75th birthday stating that there has been no contact regarding an invite.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Inno Morolong Talks About How She Was Hooking Up Her Friends With Prince KaybeeControversial influencer and hostess Inno Morolong opened up about her relationship with DJ and producer Prince Kaybee in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: Princess Charlene of Monaco: From SA swimmer to Prince’s wifeFrom South African Olympic swimmer to Princess of Monaco. Here's what we know about Zimbabwean-born Princess Charlene.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »