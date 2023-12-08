Prince Harry's Libel Case to Go to Trial

Prince Harry's libel case against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over an article about his security arrangements must go to trial. His attempts to have the publisher's defence thrown out were rejected by a judge at London's High Court. He sued Associated Newspapers last year over an article which alleged he offered to pay for police protection only after bringing a separate legal fight against the British government.





Channel24 » / 🏆 48. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.