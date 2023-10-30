Prince Harry, Meghan splitting would be ‘detrimental’ to careers

A royal expert claims that a split between Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would be detrimental to their Hollywood careers.An expert claims that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle make a lucrative team. So, their partnership is beneficial for them professionally as well as personally.

“Harry and Meghan make a lucrative team, and their joint ventures have the potential to continue bringing in substantial income for their family,” said an expert to“While they have their individual endeavors, their partnership has proven to be beneficial for both of them professionally too,” continued Alderson.

Alderson went on to say that the a split between the couple could "potentially impact their careers", amid their quest to make a Hollywood comeback. The expert went on to claim, if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do split, they would keep it a secret, like Jada Pinkett and Will Smith.

This comes after Kinsley Schofield – a royal commentator claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will split in five to 10 years, according to . Schofield cited sources, who said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are growing increasingly incompatible.“Are they splitting up? No. Everyone I talk to says they see it happening within 5-10 years,” she said.