HEAD TOPICS

Prince Harry and Meghan take kids trick or treating in Montecito

TheSAnews1 min.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their two kids trick or treating on Halloween despite 'royal ban' on the celebration.

A photo of the family was captured while they walked on the road along with other excited families. Father-and-son duo Prince Harry and Archie carried a pumpkin basket to collect their treats.It appears that someone took a picture of Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lilibet as they were trick and treating on Halloweenreports that members of the British royal family have been banned from celebrating Halloween in public because of a rule.

South Africa Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.