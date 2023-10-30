Priddy Ugly Sheds Light on Decision to 'Retire' After 15 Years as a Rapper: “Been Long Time Coming”

Priddy Ugly told Briefly News that he has a couple of features that will be dropping soon with other rappersannounced his decision to stop making albums, his announcement was confused as retirement. He was a recent guest on the SABC TV show,Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many of his fans expressed heartbreak over this, seeing as though Priddy Ugly has been hailed as one of the Now, he was recently invited as a guest on the SABC show, where he told presenter Palesa Tau that he will still be makingHe further elaborated that making an entire album takes time and a lot of effort.

"People don't understand how much it takes to work on an album, you can look at artists like Riky Rick had one album he dropped singles, it takes so much."said he started in the game when he was just a 17-year-old boy, and he has acquired so much growth. He said he is open to paving the way for future rappers. headtopics.com

“I just felt like it has been a long time coming technically...I’ve learnt a lot of lessons in the industry generally, life lessons and also, I’m not just the same person as when I started, you know.“ "There's actually several features that I have done over the last year or two, that still have not dropped yet. You guys will be hearing very soon."

The rapper was very cautious not to mention the rappers because he did not want to mess up their rollout plan. "Expect to hear me on very curated guest appearances, I am not trying to be featuring everybody. A lot of people have used this opportunity since my announcement, to reach out and try and get me on their songs.featuring Maglera Doe Boy, he shared with his fans that they would have to wait until 2024 to listen to the entire project. headtopics.com

