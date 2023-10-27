Pretoria’s plan to stop wasting R300 million a year on unused power stations

The City of Tshwane spends approximately R300 million annually maintaining the Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations, which haven’t produced energy for over a decade.

“A positive outcome of the public participation process and the subsequent Council endorsement will unlock much-needed electricity-generating capacity at both power stations in order to benefit our communities,” said Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink.

Brink emphasised that the process will not favour any specific power provider and will be managed transparently, competitively, and fairly. “Depending on the outcome of that public participation, we will take it back to council at the end of October, when we will then get an indication on whether council will allow us to continue with the issuing of an RFP,” said Sello Mphaga, Tshwane Municipality divisional head of sustainability. headtopics.com

The City of Tshwane first revealed that it wants to lease the Rooiwal and Pretoria West power station to IPPs on a 40-year contract on 18 September, following a council approval process that began on 12 September 2023.Brink said the metro can’t afford to permanently shut down the power stations, nor does it have the funding necessary to revive them.

According to a News24 report, around R300 million is spent each year on staff salaries and maintenance at the Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations, despite them having added no power to the grid since 2012.they were frustrated working at a non-operational power station. headtopics.com

