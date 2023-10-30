Pressure Mounting On PSL Coach, Decision Pending?

Brandon Truter, head coach of Sekhukhune United and John Maduka head coach of Royal AM during the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup last 16 match between Sekhukhune United and Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 21 October 2023A coach in the Premiership is facing an uncertain future following the disappointing results for his team on the weekend, the Siya crew has learnt.

Following the 2-0 loss for Sekhukhune United against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Brandon Truter has become increasingly under pressure as the club’s head coach.According to the information gathered by this publication, the loss doesn’t sit down well with club management who had expected improvement in the team’s performances and results.

Babina Noko are 11th on the log with just three wins from 10 matches and the team has collected only 11 points.“Brandon Truter has been under pressure to improve the team’s results in the league. The loss against TS Galaxy hasn’t done him any good and don’t be surprised to see changes taking place in the technical team if the situation doesn’t improve,” said the source.

Truter did lead Sekhukhune to the quarter-finals of the Carling Knockout after a 1-0 win over Royal AM in the previous match, with the Gauteng-based Limpopo outfit set to face Galaxy again in their next match in the inaugural competition.

