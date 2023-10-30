Presidential Climate Commission says a united position is needed on the future of power stations

The Presidential Climate Commission has called on the government to agree on a public position regarding the future of the Komati power station.he Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) has called on the government to agree on a public position regarding the future of theThe government needs to speak with one voice to allay fears and avoid confusing local residents, said Melissa Fourie, a climate justice advocate working as a PCC commissioner.

Komati is the first of Eskom’s coal-fired fleet to shut down and is seen as the prototype for testing the country’s energy transition plans. The country is looking to move away from coal as an energy source to renewable energy in a fair and equitable way that doesn’t leave behind people whose livelihoods rely on coal.

The report recommended that future decommissioning projects should not happen without informing Eskom employees and residents years before the decommissioning begins. She said Eskom, the private sector and the government should work together to improve the lives of people affected by the decommissioning. headtopics.com

The report also recommended that Eskom start repurposing and repowering projects before the decommissioning of power plants begins to ensure that jobs are available sooner. In the same vein, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said in May that Komati should not have been closed because it provided more power from coal than it would with its planned solar plant. Mantashe said Komati had produced more than 1 000MW with coal while the solar plant planned there would produce only 200MW.

Mantashe, who was answering questions in parliament, said in the 1980s three coal power stations including Komati were mothballed and restarted with success.

