President Ramaphosa commends former National Assembly Speaker's resignation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the former National Assembly Speaker ’s decision to resign from her position. Mapisa-Nqakula was granted R50,000 bail on Thursday after being charged with corruption and money laundering .

Following the bail hearing of former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on her resignation while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the “So the process continues in the way in which it is unfolding and the former Speaker said she wants to resign, not so much because she is guilty — she is doing it to respect Parliament. Her level of integrity for our democracy has made her do this; this can be commended, that should be applauded,” Ramaphosa said. ANC National Executive Committee member Andile Lungisa tweeted in support of Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday morning. I’m a permanent believer of a principle of innocent until proven guilty. I pray for Mama uNosiviwe to overcom

President Cyril Ramaphosa National Assembly Speaker Resignation Corruption Money Laundering Integrity Democracy

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘It is what it is’: Ramaphosa on Mapisa-Nqakula’s court appearancePresident Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted to former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's court appearance.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Son Tumelo Ramaphosa Challenges Cassper Nyovest to a Boxing MatchPresident Cyril Ramaphosa's son Tumelo Ramaphosa has reportedly challenged rapper Cassper Nyovest to a boxing match in an upcoming celebrity boxing tournament.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Ramaphosa to address Conference on the State of Human Rights - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the National Conference on the State of Human Rights .

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Senegal's President-elect Faye meets with Sall ahead of inauguration - SABC NewsPresident Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the new president of Senegal, Diomaye Faye.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

South Africa: Housing Activists Frustrated By President Ramaphosa's Six-Month Silence On Public Land ActThey have been demanding that government use the State Land Disposal Act of 1961 to rapidly free up land for housing

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Siboniso Duma Apologises to Zulu King and President Cyril RamaphosaThe African National Congress's KZN Chairperson, Siboniso Duma, apologised for grabbing the mic from the Zulu prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »