President Ramaphosa calls for decolonisation of education

Overnight, President (Cyril) Ramaphosa calling on teachers to join students and learners in the debate on what he calls the decolonisation of education. Ramaphosa says many countries on the continent need to deal with the impact of this concept, which has plunged them into crisis. Basil Manuel is the executive director of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), and he’s with me now.

How do you firstly define a decolonised education system and what would be the core components compared to the current way of doing things? Well, the Naptosa view that we have constantly put out there is one where we see the Eurocentric nature of our curriculum first of all changing. But also, even the structure needs to be looked at differently. But however, we identify that, our very teachers have been schooled in a system that has perpetuated this colonised type of syste





