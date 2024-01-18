President Ramaphosa announces R1bn housing plan in Northern Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a mega housing plan in the Northern Cape. The project is estimated to cost R1 billion and is expected to be completed by July 2025 at the latest. The Northern Cape's planned 4 000 houses to address its backlog crisis is a"fulfilment of a dream", President Cyril Ramaphosa told residents who gathered in a sod-turning event in Kimberley, in the Sol Plaatjie Local Municipality.

The project is aimed at building houses across several municipalities to address a housing backlog in the Northern Cape. But the DA made a pre-emptive strike by labelling the announcement of the project as"electioneering". Although Ramaphosa saw Thursday's announcement as a great day for the Northern Cape, the DA said it was sceptical. The official opposition says it's worried that R600 million of the R1 billion housing project is being borrowed. "The projected interest payment stands at R94 millio





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eastern Cape Municipality Spends on Luxury Items Instead of Service DeliveryOne of the Eastern Cape’s district municipalities has been flagged for failing in service delivery and instead spending on overseas travel, catering, and luxury items. The municipality has also returned a crucial roads grant after failing to spend the money.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Rediscovery of Knysna Warbler in Cape TownThe South African endemic Knysna warbler, thought to be locally extinct in Cape Town, has recently been rediscovered by bird enthusiasts. Mike Buckham, the Chairman of the Cape Bird Club, heard a Knysna Warbler calling in the Table Mountain National Park.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

Cape Town Launches Largest Ever Attack on Simon's Town FiresThe City of Cape Town is seeing the largest ever coordinated attack on a fire line, after the out-of-control Simon's Town wildfire forced the evacuation of Scarborough residents. Additional fires have also erupted along the Glencairn Expressway, leading to the evacuation of households in Stonehaven. All available resources, including off-duty firefighters, have been called up to combat the fires.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Jacob Zuma Allies with uMkhonto weSizwe to Seek Revenge on Cyril RamaphosaJacob Zuma allies with uMkhonto weSizwe, a new party, to exploit the reputation of ANC's military wing and seek revenge on Cyril Ramaphosa.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Passionate Cape Town Rugby Fans Show Support for North vs South DerbyMore than 40,000 rugby fans are expected to attend the North vs South derby between the Stormers and the Bulls in Cape Town. Despite the previous match attracting only 12,500 spectators, the Stormers are aiming for their seventh consecutive win in the Vodacom URC. The match against La Rochelle showcased some of rugby's biggest names, including three Springbok World Cup winners.

Source: SARugbymag - 🏆 33. / 51 Read more »

City of Cape Town Hosts Innovation Summit to Transform into Silicon Valley of AfricaThe City of Cape Town recently hosted an innovation summit to discuss the transformation of the city into a thriving start-up ecosystem, aiming to become the Silicon Valley of Africa. While some argue that South Africa's lag in adopting technological advancements may hinder this goal, others see it as an opportunity for South African businesses. The summit focused on expanding possibilities, building better systems, improving productivity, and increasing long-term profits. The article highlights three fundamental skills for founders building businesses in South Africa, drawing inspiration from the success of Silicon Valley.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »