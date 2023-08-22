President Ramaphosa addresses load shedding and Transnet crises

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the load shedding and Transnet crises. Speaking at an SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) event, the president was upbeat, but the promises were the same. President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's satisfied the government "now knows" it has the capacity to deal with devastating Stage 6 load shedding, and the unfolding Transnet crisis. In September, amid rolling power outages, Ramaphosa repeated his old promise: to end incessant load shedding and Transnet woes.
As far as Eskom is concerned, he has promised to end load shedding since at least 2015, but the rolling outages continue. The country is currently gripped by Stage 6 load shedding and the economy is hamstrung by the port's crisis. that about 71 000 containers are stuck on ships outside the Durban port, a backlog that can only be cleared in 2024.At the event held at the Durban International Convention Centre, Ramaphosa addressed the two elephants in the room: Stage 6 load shedding and Transne
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Cyril Ramaphosa ally elected ANC Women’s League presidentBathabile Dlamini, who was seeking re-election, trumped by deputy minister in the presidency Sisisi Tolashe
Source: BDliveSA - 🏆 12. / 63 Read more »
Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »