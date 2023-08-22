President Ramaphosa addresses load shedding and Transnet crises

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the load shedding and Transnet crises. Speaking at an SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) event, the president was upbeat, but the promises were the same. President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's satisfied the government "now knows" it has the capacity to deal with devastating Stage 6 load shedding, and the unfolding Transnet crisis. In September, amid rolling power outages, Ramaphosa repeated his old promise: to end incessant load shedding and Transnet woes.

As far as Eskom is concerned, he has promised to end load shedding since at least 2015, but the rolling outages continue. The country is currently gripped by Stage 6 load shedding and the economy is hamstrung by the port's crisis. that about 71 000 containers are stuck on ships outside the Durban port, a backlog that can only be cleared in 2024.At the event held at the Durban International Convention Centre, Ramaphosa addressed the two elephants in the room: Stage 6 load shedding and Transne





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cyril Ramaphosa ally elected ANC Women’s League presidentBathabile Dlamini, who was seeking re-election, trumped by deputy minister in the presidency Sisisi Tolashe

Source: BDliveSA - 🏆 12. / 63 Read more »

ANALYSIS: Who’s in charge of SA — ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula or President Cyril Ramaphosa?Who runs the country? The ANC secretary-general or President Cyril Ramaphosa? The confusion between party and state has defined South Africa’s politics for 30 years, creating instability and confusion.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation TONIGHTPresident Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation TONIGHT. Here is what time and the reason for the address.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the country tonightAs the BRICS summit draws near, curiosity grows. President Cyril Ramaphosa, will prepare the country tonight at 8pm.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Brics summit: Let’s welcome them – President Cyril Ramaphosa - LNNPresident Cyril Ramaphosa calls on citizens to show foreign visitors who will arrive in the country for the Brics summit, the true meaning of 'Ubuntu'.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

President Cyril Ramaphosa conducts a walkabout in BRICS Summit precinctAccording to Government, the walkabout was for His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to assess the state of readiness of the venue.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »