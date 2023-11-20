President of Liberia Congratulates President-elect Boakai on Election Victory

I stand before you tonight with a heavy heart, but with the utmost respect for the democratic process that has defined our nation. As your President and the leader of the Coalition for Democratic Change, I want to address you on the outcome of the run-off elections held on November 14, 2023. The results announced tonight, though not final, indicate that Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai is in a lead that is insurmountable. A few moments ago, I spoke with President-elect Joseph N.

Boakai to congratulate him on his victory and to offer my sincere commitment to working with him for the betterment of our beloved Liberia. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to President-elect Boakai, his supporters, and his campaign tea





