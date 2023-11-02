President Ntuli confirmed as MD of HPE SA

For the last two years, Ntuli has served as director of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services across the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa region. Based at HPE’s office in Johannesburg, Ntuli leads an organisation with more than 150 team members spread across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. In 2024, he will focus on leveraging AI and cloud to drive South Africa’s economic recovery efforts, driving market share in storage and compute, investments in HPE’s partner ecosystems, and continuing to drive innovation across industries with vertical solutions that are outcome driven.

“I’m excited to take up the challenge of leading Hewlett Packard Enterprise South Africa into the next stage of our transformation journey and to witness how HPE’s commitment to the country can help us overcome challenges within the region,” Ntuli comments. “I look forward to continuing to build momentum within the market and enabling our partners and customers within the country to advance the way people live and work.

Ahmad Alkhallafi, Emirates and Africa MD at HPE, says: “President is an exceptional leader who has years of valuable experience and expertise within the region. After leading HPE’s as a service transformation across the entire UKIMEA region for the past two years, I’m delighted that President is going to carry this innovation agenda into the South African market. Our customers, channel partners, and staff members in South Africa are in capable hands.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ITONLİNESA »

