President Mnangagwa Admits Blunder in Illegal Appointment of General Sibanda to Zanu PF Politburo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has admitted blundering by illegally appointing Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, to the Zanu PF Politburo. The Constitution of Zimbabwe precludes members of the uniformed forces from actively participating in politics. Mnangagwa defied the country's Constitution and controversially appointed Sibanda, an ex-officio member of Zanu PF's Politburo, the ruling party's supreme decision-making organ outside Congress.





