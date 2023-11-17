President Chakwera Dares Organizers of Demonstrations

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has dared organizers of the endless demonstrations, vowing that his administration will not reward them for mobilizing Malawi ans to the streets on frivolous reasons. Chakwera made the sentiments in Ntchisi on Thursday when he presided over the launch of the second phase of the Agricultural Commercialization (AGCOM) Project.

Chakwera said he was aware that there are"some people in this country who want the government to give them money for free, or who want us to give them money just because they belong to a party, or to give them money just because they know how to make noise, or to give them money just to keep them from doing demonstrations". Apparently, the President was reacting to the sudden birth of myriad civil society organizations (CSOs) trading under the name of human rights organizations despite the fact that they never consult poor Malawi ans whom they claim to represent. The President said the country does not have the luxury of throwing money at people whose appetites for consumption are never satisfie





