Preservation order worth R162 000 granted, Makhanda High court

It is alleged that on 05 February 2023 at 18:30, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) from Grahamstown Highway patrol were on their roadblock near Seven Fountains next to Pumba lodge on the N2 when a blue Mercedes Benz was stopped. Upon searching the vehicle, they allegedly found 218 full boss Mandrax tablets hidden in the boot on the side covers. The driver introduced himself as Chuma Gqokoma (33) who happened to be the owner of the vehicle.

Gqokoma was later released by the court awaiting the laboratory results. The criminal case was later re-enlisted when the laboratory report was received confirming that it was drugs that were seized on the said day. The matter is currently in Makhanda District Court.

The matter was then referred to Asset Forfeiture Investigation (AFI) of the Hawks based in Gqeberha for an asset forfeiture investigation. With the cooperation of Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of National Prosecution Authority (NPA) the current order was granted by the Makhanda High Court.

The recent series of successes by the Asset Forfeiture Investigation of the Hawks in collaboration with Asset Forfeiture Unit of NPA is highly commended by the Provincial Head Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya

