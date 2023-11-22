Preservation order lifted on former NLC chair's Rolls-Royce Phantom

A preservation order on former National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board chair Alfred Nevhutanda’s R6.3 million Rolls-Royce Phantom has been lifted because the vehicle has fallen “into the hands of an innocent third party”. In September, after the Asset Forfeiture Unit revealed how almost R4.6 million of the car’s purchase price was siphoned from dodgy lottery grants, the Pretoria High Court froze the vehicle.
“Even though it is irrefutable that the vehicle was bought with the proceeds of unlawful activities, it fell into the hands of an innocent owner,” said Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana. Read: NPA under pressure to bring lottery looters to court Despite this, the NPA did not believe it would be successful if it pursued the forfeiture of the vehicle, Mahanjana said. “We only realised on 17 October 2023 that it was sold … when the curator bonis sent us a communication from the attorney representing the innocent owner,” Mahanjana sai
