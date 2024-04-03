Prescribed Burning Below Tafelberg Road in Table Mountain National Park

The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) Fire Management team advises residents of prescribed burning below Tafelberg Road. Although TMNP predicts no disruptions to the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (TMACC) operations, visitors, cyclists, hikers and trail runners are advised to remain off the trails approximately 10 hectares below Tafelberg Road and on the contour path above Tafelberg Road during the burn.

Burning is scheduled to start around 4am between 2 April and 4 April, depending on favourable weather conditions. Fire crews will remain on scene afterwards to conduct mopping-up operations until the area is deemed safe by Fire Management. According to SANParks, fire plays a key role in the ecological management of the park, as fynbos vegetation is both fire-prone and fire-adapted

