Premium Times' Journalist, 20 Others Win Fellowship to Dubai

Mr Mojeed is an agriculture and environment reporter on PREMIUM TIMES' business desk, a climate change activist and media trainer.According to the list of fellows published on Climate Trackers' website Wednesday, Mr Mojeed is the only Nigerian selected to attend and report on COP28 in person in Dubai. He will be joined by 11 others while nine fellows will cover the conference remotely from their countries.

"In the"era of global boiling," sharing the stories of the climate crisis is of paramount importance because it serves as a crucial bridge between scientific findings, policy decisions, and public awareness," it noted

In his remarks, Mr Mojeed said the fellowship is another opportunity to raise awareness about climate actions and negotiations at a global scale through factual and evidence-based reporting. "In the course of the fellowship, I would love to achieve cross-border collaboration to broaden and strengthen my reporting of food security, climate change effects and environmental issues at large."This is a double win for PREMIUM TIMES, as Chiamaka Okafor, another climate reporter with the newspaper got selected for another fellowship as another Nigerian beneficiary of COP28 coverage in person on the list. headtopics.com

According to EJN, COP28 will facilitate the first-ever global stocktake since the Paris Agreement, assessing the progress by countries to date on climate mitigation, adaptation, and equitable implementation.Mr Mojeed is a graduate of Botany and Ecological Studies from the University of Uyo and focuses his storytelling on development; agriculture, food security, climate change, the environment, and the local currency market.

He has extensively covered environmental issues and climate change as it affects biotic and abiotic ecosystems in the country, as well as a robust coverage of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt last year and the just concluded Africa Climate Summit/ Week in Kenya.COP is an annual UN Climate Change Conference that takes place in a different host city each year. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Nigeria: Premium Times' Journalist, 19 Others Admitted Into Nigerian Green AcademyThe annual programme designed for emerging civil society activists, journalists, artists and social entrepreneurs, is hosted by the Heinrich Boll Stiftung. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Premium Times Journalist, 14 Others Trained On Climate ReportingThe 15 journalists participated in a three-day capacity-building workshop in Abuja to strengthen media capacity for better climate change reporting. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: State Security Service Releases Former Anti-Graft Agency Chair Abdulrasheed BawaMr Bawa's freedom came three days after PREMIUM TIMES published a blistering editorial calling for his release. Read more ⮕

Tonight on Umkhokha: The Curse | Ndlovu denies MaMzobe three timesDiscover what's in store for tonight's episode! 'Umkhokha: The Curse' airs on Mzansi Magic every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm. Read more ⮕

Clicks eyes expansion despite difficult timesLoad shedding and insurance cost increases have eaten into Clicks’ bottom line. Read more ⮕

Springboks v All Blacks: Kick-off times EVERYWHERE in the worldSpringbok fans in Mzansi will be glued to their screens for the 21:00 kick-off, but what time will the match start elsewhere in the world? Read more ⮕