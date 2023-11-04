Premier League Giant Renew Interest in Kylian Mbappe

While Real Madrid remains a likely destination for Kylian Mbappe, a certain Premier League giant has reportedly renewed their interest in the Frenchman. The World Cup winner is currently in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and there has been no indication he will extend. Mbappe stated last season that he will not be signing a new contract, which led to the club axing from the first-team squad during the pre-season

. According to L'Equipe, the Reds are still keeping tabs on the attacker's situation and have been keeping in contact with the player's representatives. Mbappe remains linked with a move to Los Blancos as he has been for the past few years. He may leave the club on a free transfer next year while there could be a chance he pens a new deal as PSG don't want to lose him for free. 'Kylian Mbappe is a PSG player. He loves the club. He’s a fantastic player,' the president told Meczyki

