‘Predator-proof’ husbandry could help curb human-leopard conflict in Nepal: Study

A study conducted in Nepal suggests that adopting predator-proofing practices for livestock can potentially reduce human-leopard conflicts and benefit both humans and leopards.

KATHMANDU — “Predator-proof” livestock and animal husbandry practices can potentially lead to a win-win situation for livestock, humans and leopards living in the same landscape, a new study looking at human-leopard conflict in Nepal shows.

Predator-proof husbandry practices include herding of livestock inside safe sheds that predators can't breach and regularly monitoring the activities of livestock. For every positive result they found, they noted the district name, municipality name and date of incidence. The team then used occupancy models assuming, based on available literature, that leopard attacks on humans are a result of various ecological and social properties of the place concerned. "We designed the model in such a way that we account for attacks that may not have been reported and reports we were unable to find," Poudel added.

In the case of livestock density, various studies have shown that when communities rear livestock without adequate protection in areas with large carnivores and low availability of natural prey, cases of livestock depredation have gone up, the authors of the study noted. They said that studies analyzing scats have also reported that leopards are preying on livestock and in some circumstances are relying on goats and cattle as a prey resource.

When it comes to human population density, it is only natural that the chance of encounters between humans and leopards increase, the authors of the study noted. However, in areas where human population densities are high, the activities people carry out may also elevate the chance of encounters with humans. For example, people also rear dogs, which are nearly ideal-sized prey for leopards.

