Preacher Ebuka Obi Asks Singles to Pick Babes During Service, Church “Scatters” as Men Drag Ladies

A few of them had a hard time bringing their chosen women to the altar as the ladies struggled with themA clergyman, Ebuka Obi, stirred massive reactions online when he instructed singles in his church to pick the partners they wanted from the congregation.A man took a lady to the altar after the instruction from the cleric. Photo source: @paulwebsite, Facebook/Zion Prayer Movement Outreachtold single men that there were beautiful babes in the congregation.

is considered largely “old-fashioned” or even unnecessary, the newly wedded couple, Lucia and Teboho Mahlako defied the odds and waited until they tied the knot to consummate their marriage. The couple dated for just under a year before Teboho popped the question. He proposed to Lucia on her birthday, 29 June 2019, at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens.

It was not love at first sight for the pair who knew each other for a long time before actually becoming friends. However, over the years they got to know each other and the bond started to form until they officially started dating in July 2018.You are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: German president asks forgiveness for colonial crimes in TanzaniaPresident Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday expressed his 'shame' at crimes committed during Germany's colonial rule in Tanzania and pledged to raise awareness of the atrocities in his own country.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

NEWS24: Hefty fuel price cuts confirmed for Wednesday to bring relief to motoristsHefty fuel price cuts confirmed for Wednesday to bring relief to motorists

Source: News24 | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: This way to frictionless e-commerce paymentsPromoted | Walletdoc has partnered with Capitec to bring convenience to online shoppers and e-commerce businesses.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »

THESANEWS: Can I give my cat cornbread as a treat?Cornbread doesn't bring much value to your cat's diet. It's high in carbs and sugar, which your cat doesn't require.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: 'To the Last Ukrainian'? Ukraine's New 'Smart Mobilization' Seeks to Bring in Fresh BloodSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: 24 hours in pictures, 31 October 2023Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »