Prasa plans to spend R50bn over the medium term

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) expects to spend R50 billion over its medium-term expenditure period on modernising its rail networks and affecting its turnaround plans.

The state-owned entity said this will see it increase its annual capital spend over the next three years by 22%. In the past year, it says it managed to commit R13.5 billion in capital, exceeding its R12.9 billion allocated capital budget.

However, it says it has made significant strides in restoring operations, noting that to date it has recovered 26 of its 40 corridors, supporting the 19 million commuters making use of its infrastructure.“We have increased our capital spending due to the reopening of some key corridors,” Prasa CEO Hishaam Emeran said in a statement. headtopics.com

“Now we plan on spending R50 billion from this financial year and over the next three years to support the modernisation of the passenger rail network and the implementation of our turnaround plans.”Emeran added: “We are not just rebuilding the passenger rail network, we are modernising the entire network, and this is an ambitious and bold plan, and we intend to use the allocated budget to turn this vision into a reality.

The group’s three-year expenditure plan will reportedly include eight key points of focus including depot modernisation, walling, digitisation of systems and station modernisation.It said its depot modernisation programme will include the installation of intelligent fencing at the various rolling stock depots and staging yards – incorporating CCTV and integrated security systems – to replace the existing fencing. headtopics.com

“We are revitalising our signalling system, bringing in modern telecommunications in line with the European Train Control System ushering in a new era in signalling safety.

