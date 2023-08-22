Practical Tips for Company Transformation and Inclusion

Practically transforming your company to be more inclusive might be easier said than done, but Prithivan Pillay, Head of Client Value Propositions at Nedbank Commercial Banking, has answered questions on transformation implementation to make it more practical. Data has shown time and time again that diversity and transformation in the business sector are good for business.
Business transformation is a complex and often challenging process that involves significant changes to an organization's strategies, processes, technologies, culture, and structure albeit if embraced the opportunities that arise from transformation could easily outweigh an organisation's stagnation," he say
