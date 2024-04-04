PowerBall Jackpot Winner Sets New Record

Since late 2015, the PowerBall jackpot draw requires players to pick five numbers from 1 to 50 and one 'PowerBall' number from 1 to 20 for an entry fee. The month of remains the month in which the most jackpots are won, including the two biggest of all time. The current record for a PowerBall jackpot win was set by a man from Cape Town , following 24 consecutive rollovers.

He decided to remain anonymous but did reveal that he would carry on working, despite being in his 50s and suddenly one of the wealthiest people in the country

Powerball Jackpot Winner Record Cape Town Rollovers Wealth

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results: Friday, 8 March 2024A total of an estimated R77 million in jackpots is up for grabs. Here are your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus resultsHere are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results: Friday, 15 March 2024A total of an estimated R84 million in jackpots is up for grabs. Here are your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus resultsHere are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus: Every draw resultDid you purchase a PowerBall or PowerBall Plus ticket, but forget to check whether you hit the jackpot? Don't fear!

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus resultsHere are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »