PowerBall Jackpot Winner Sets New Record

Since late 2015, the PowerBall jackpot draw requires players to pick five numbers from 1 to 50 and one 'PowerBall' number from 1 to 20 for an entry fee. The month of remains the month in which the most jackpots are won, including the two biggest of all time. The current record for a PowerBall jackpot win was set by a man from Cape Town , following 24 consecutive rollovers.
He decided to remain anonymous but did reveal that he would carry on working, despite being in his 50s and suddenly one of the wealthiest people in the country
Powerball Jackpot Winner Record Cape Town Rollovers Wealth
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
