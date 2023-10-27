PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results: Friday, 27 October 2023

The winning PowerBall numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm.

The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results: Friday, 20 October 2023

Daily Horoscope: Here’s what’s in store for you today – Friday, 27 October 2023Wondering what the day has in store for your star sign? Here's a quick glance at your daily horoscopes, motivational quote and more! Read more ⮕

Western Cape weather forecast: Scattered showers with cool temps- Friday, 27 OctoberThe Western Cape will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Friday, 27 October 2023In the latest news in South Africa on Friday, 27 October 2023, Snow in October! SNOW of up to 20cm is expected. Read more ⮕

No winner of Wednesday’s Lotto jackpots: All the numbers and payoutsThere were no winners of Wednesday, 25 October's Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 jackpots - There are millions to be won! Read more ⮕

NIKIWE: Tonight’s episode, 25 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of Nikiwe ? No problem! Watch all the latest episodes of Nikiwe soapie right here. Don't plan to miss. Read more ⮕

Daily Lotto results: Wednesday, 25 October 2023Tonight's jackpot is R430,000! Here are your winning Daily Lotto results for Wednesday, brought to you by The Citizen. Read more ⮕