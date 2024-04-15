Power Outages Leave Residents in Roodepoort Frustrated

City Power is urging Johannesburg residents to try to minimise their electricity use as the utility’s system is “constrained.”

City Power technicians were busy for most of Sunday, and even into the late evening as the City Power Hursthill, Roodepoort, Lenasia, Inner City, Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Reuven service delivery centres were dealing with multiple outages simultaneously. “While we understand the frustration that this community is facing, this disruptive behaviour cannot be condoned,” the utility wrote. “This has now delayed work conducted at this site where customers have not had supply for a prolonged period to due extensive damage at the substation.”

This led to a widespread outage across the region, affecting essentially most of Roodepoort. Residents had no power in areas like Horison, Horison View, Florida Park, Georginia, Roodekrans, Wilropark, Helderkruin, Constantia Kloof, Kloofendal, Weltevreden Park, Wilgeheuwel, Strubens Valley, Ruimsig, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew, and surrounding.

Power Outages Roodepoort Johannesburg City Power Electricity Utility System Overload

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



htxtafrica / 🏆 42. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cape Town residents brace for 8-hour water outages next weekPlanned maintenance by the City of Cape Town will result in water outages affecting many areas starting on Tuesday, 9 April.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

IEC making ‘contingency plans’ for deliberate power outagesThe Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) told Parliament on Tuesday that it was ready for the elections,

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Ekurhuleni metro can be made to pay residents for negligenceBoksburg residents may seek damages for prolonged electricity outages due to municipal negligence, potentially totaling millions.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Extreme weather wreaking havoc on South Africa’s electricity supplyEskom and City Power have warned Western Cape and Johannesburg residents to expect prolonged power outages resulting from extreme weather conditions.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Alexandra residents rejoice as informal settlement finally gets power supply through microgrid project500 people in Amarasta informal settlement in Alexandra went home to formal electricity thanks to a solar and battery microgrid project.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Joburg residents must update prepaid meters themselves as City Power bungles projectJoburg residents must update prepaid meters themselves as City Power bungles project

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »