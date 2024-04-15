Power Outages Leave Residents in Roodepoort Frustrated

City Power is urging Johannesburg residents to try to minimise their electricity use as the utility’s system is “constrained.”
City Power technicians were busy for most of Sunday, and even into the late evening as the City Power Hursthill, Roodepoort, Lenasia, Inner City, Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Reuven service delivery centres were dealing with multiple outages simultaneously. “While we understand the frustration that this community is facing, this disruptive behaviour cannot be condoned,” the utility wrote. “This has now delayed work conducted at this site where customers have not had supply for a prolonged period to due extensive damage at the substation.”
This led to a widespread outage across the region, affecting essentially most of Roodepoort. Residents had no power in areas like Horison, Horison View, Florida Park, Georginia, Roodekrans, Wilropark, Helderkruin, Constantia Kloof, Kloofendal, Weltevreden Park, Wilgeheuwel, Strubens Valley, Ruimsig, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew, and surrounding.
