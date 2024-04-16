Power outage affects several areas in Pretoria

The areas include Hammanskraal West, Hans Kekana, Mashimong, Sekampaneng, Dilopye, GaMotla and Eersterus, amongst otherscurrent affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like loadshedding, fuel prices and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News .
Mzansi was disappointed after parts of Pretoria went dark. Images: Aninka Bongers-Sutherland and Fizkes. Images are used for illustrative purposes only.said the power outage affected Mathibestad, Eersterus, Majaneng, Temba, Rens, Hammanskraal West, Dilopye, Makapanstad, Sekampaneng, and others.
Power Outage Pretoria Areas Affected Customers Repair Electricity
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SABCNews - 🏆 37. / 51 Read more »
Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »
Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »
Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »
West Africa: Nigeria Seeks Joint West Africa Regional Protection of Undersea CablesPress Release - 'By ensuring the security of these vital assets, we can attract more investment, spur economic growth, and enhance our competitiveness on the global stage.'
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »