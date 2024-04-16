Power outage affects several areas in Pretoria

The areas include Hammanskraal West, Hans Kekana, Mashimong, Sekampaneng, Dilopye, GaMotla and Eersterus, amongst otherscurrent affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like loadshedding, fuel prices and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News .

Mzansi was disappointed after parts of Pretoria went dark. Images: Aninka Bongers-Sutherland and Fizkes. Images are used for illustrative purposes only.said the power outage affected Mathibestad, Eersterus, Majaneng, Temba, Rens, Hammanskraal West, Dilopye, Makapanstad, Sekampaneng, and others.

Power Outage Pretoria Areas Affected Customers Repair Electricity

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brieflyza / 🏆 10. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hammanskraal residents to have clean water by September: Mchunu - SABC NewsHammanskraal residents, north of Pretoria, will start receiving clean portable water by September.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 37. / 51 Read more »

Eskom working to restore power in Pretoria - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Eskom says it is working on the major outage in various areas in Pretoria.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dryPretoria warns residents to save water as it could be next with multi-day power cuts.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Hammanskraal: ‘We will only have clean water when Jesus comes’Nearly a year after a deadly outbreak of cholera, residents say that their water remains tainted

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

West Africa: Nigeria Seeks Joint West Africa Regional Protection of Undersea CablesPress Release - 'By ensuring the security of these vital assets, we can attract more investment, spur economic growth, and enhance our competitiveness on the global stage.'

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Hammanskraal: ‘We will only have clean water when Jesus comes’Nearly a year after a deadly outbreak of cholera, residents say that their water remains tainted

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »