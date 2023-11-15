Postponement of Judicial Conduct Tribunal for Judge Makhubele

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal considering the allegations into the conduct of Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele has been postponed to early 2024 (file photo).The tribunal looking into the conduct of Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele has been postponed to January. On Monday the tribunal, through correspondence, was informed that Judge Makhubele has outstanding legal fees in excess of R3-million for her representation for the hearings.
The matter was previously postponed because she was embroiled in a battle with the State over who was to pay her legal fees. Makhubele's attorney told the tribunal on Monday that the State Attorney had agreed to pay the legal bill"but there still needs to be discussion about tariffs".Gauteng High Court Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele, who is facing possible impeachment, has already run up legal fees in excess of R3-million to defend herself, with the money coming from the public purs
South Africa Headlines
