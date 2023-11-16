Porsche Cayenne S Coupé: A Return to Form with V8 Engines

The exterior of the Porsche Cayenne S Coupé has been updated but the interior also received a revamp. Going back to recount your steps is a gift, not a curse. It gives you a chance to look back, sit up, and take stock of what has gone before. And for a manufacturer to admit, in no uncertain terms, that it has taken the wrong direction due to legislative pressures, and be mature enough to listen to customer demand and align its product offering to that, is something I greatly admire.

is one such company. After its disappointing move to a V6 twin-turbo engine layout in both its S and GTS Cayenne models in recent years, the Stuttgart brand has found it prudent to return to form by reintroducing the V8 engines. It did this first in the GTS and most recently in the S models, one of which is the subject of this revie





🏆86. mailandguardian » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİN24: Porsche says the Chinese are driving edgier car conceptsPorsche says the Chinese are driving edgier car concepts

Source: Fin24 | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Mzansi Celebrates Black Excellence: TikTok Video Shows Man’s Lux Porsche GT3 Worth Over R3 MillionA South African man bought a stunning black Porsche GT3 worth over R3 million and his sister celebrated him online. Mzansi clapped for the man’s lux whip.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: Guinness World Records: Largest Cozy CoupeThe largest Cozy Coupe is 2.7 m (8 ft 10.2 in) long and was achieved by John Bitmead and Geof Bitmead (both UK).

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Coupe clothed new Mercedes-Benz GLC sticker prices revealedWith the standard model already out, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has officially confirmed pricing for the new GLC Coupe.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: New GLC Coupé: A masterpiece of design for a progressive lifestyleAs a sporty sibling to the GLC SUV, the stylish design and dynamic driving pleasure: where the new GLC Coupé comes into its own.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: New R1.4 million Mercedes-Benz Coupé launching in South AfricaMercedes-Benz has announced the South African prices for its latest Coupé.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »