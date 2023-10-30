Popular Australian Toy Brand Jellystone Designs Arrives In South Africa

Jellystone Designs, the pioneering award-winning Australian brand known for creating functional, safe, and entertaining silicone teethers, toys, and kids’ chew pendants, is now making a splash in the South African market. With a passion for providing children with the tools to explore and understand the world around them, Jellystone Designs offers an impressive range of 100% silicone, chewable products that are designed to support sensory exploration, learning, and comfort.

As the original and favoured silicone chew designer in Australia, Jellystone Designs understands the importance of nurturing children’s sensory exploration. Their range of 100% silicone, chewable products is intentionally designed to provide children with the tools to safely explore and learn about their environment, offering comfort and reassurance in times when the world may seem overwhelmingly vast.

Jellystone Designs is excited to bring its internationally acclaimed products to South Africa, offering children and parents a range of sensory solutions that prioritize safety, functionality, and fun. Claire Behrmann, the visionary behind the brand, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “We believe that every child should have access to safe, enjoyable, and sensory-supporting tools for exploration. headtopics.com

As the brand makes its entry into the South African market, Jellystone Designs invites South African children to explore, discover, and thrive with their award-winning sensory products that prioritise safety, functionality, and a whole lot of fun.

