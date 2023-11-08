Poor Water Quality at Popular Beaches in Cape Town

Data from the City of Cape Town’s website has shown continuously ‘poor’ water quality at a number of the city’s most popular beaches.

The water quality at a number of Cape Town’s beaches and tidal pools –including Fish Hoek beach, Strandfontein beach, Hout Bay beach and both Camps Bay tidal pools – is poor, according to the city’s The beaches have been labelled in red in the review, indicating a health risk and a high bacteria count, with Central False Bay, Lagoon beach (Milnerton), Macassar to Gordon’s Bay, and Three Anchor Bay beach considered to have chronic water quality problems. The city samples coastal waters at 99 sites twice a month across the coastlines, and the results from each area are categorised as excellent, good, sufficient or poor. Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, sought to allay rising fears that the city’s coastal water quality is not as safe as previously thought, announcing: “Cape Town’s most popular beaches display excellent water quality results ahead of the festive seaso





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Cape Town at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Support Engineer (HPE Server & SAN) Cape Town - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Desktop Engineer (Cape Town) - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Desktop Engineer (Cape Town) - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Charges laid in Matzikama Municipality after ‘sabotage’ left two Western Cape towns without waterThe Matzikama has laid charges of deliberate damage to water infrastructure after Vredendal and Vanrhynsdorp were without water for a fortnight.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Western Cape: Five small towns you MUST visit [PHOTOS]Visiting the Western Cape and want to avoid the hubbub of big cities? Here are five charming small towns you must visit…

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »