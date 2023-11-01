Poor start for economic activity in fourth quarter

Given that the frequency and intensity of load shedding eased notably in October, the weak performance from the activity index is perplexing, Lisette IJssel de Schepper, senior economist at the BER, says.

De Schepper points out that despite a minor increase, the PMI new sales orders index remained below 40 index points for the second consecutive month at 39.7.“With the PMI export index performing better in October, the sustained weaker level for new sales orders largely reflects weak domestic demand for manufactured goods, she says.“On the consumer front, elevated relative (food and fuel) prices, as well as restrictive borrowing costs, are depressing demand for local manufactured goods.

De Schepper says with key units of the Kusile power station resuming operations earlier than expected and the associated reduced load shedding in October, adverse global events seem to have driven the poor expectations reading.

The business activity index performed even worse in October after losing plenty of ground in September. De Schepper says as the ability to produce presumably improved as the frequency and intensity of load shedding eased, the weak activity reading most likely reflects continued strained demand conditions in SA.

De Schepper says this does not bode well for a recovery in actual formal employment in the manufacturing sector during the second half of the year and this is after the sector lost jobs (on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the second quarter.

