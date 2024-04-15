Politicians Promise Job Creation in National Elections

Political party posters are not the only thing going up as election campaign season takes full swing. The stakes are also rising, and the promise of a better life for all is in the air.
With 44.3% of youth currently unemployed, the promise of job employment is sufficient to spark a glimmer of hope in the millions of young people who’ll be casting their votes on 29 May. “Jobs should never be the objective. The objective must always be economic growth and then jobs will happen,” Roodt said.“The key task of government is to create the conditions that will enable the private sector – both big and small – to emerge, to grow, to access new markets, to create new products, and to hire more employees.”
Roodt believes politicians are taking advantage of the country’s high unemployment rate to garner votes.“They’re simply lying to people saying they’re going to create the so-called ‘jobs’. This is absolute nonsense.Taking a swipe at the government’s employment initiatives, Roodt said they cannot be considered as ‘real jobs’.
