Politicians Promise Job Creation in National Elections

Political party posters are not the only thing going up as election campaign season takes full swing. The stakes are also rising, and the promise of a better life for all is in the air.

With 44.3% of youth currently unemployed, the promise of job employment is sufficient to spark a glimmer of hope in the millions of young people who’ll be casting their votes on 29 May. “Jobs should never be the objective. The objective must always be economic growth and then jobs will happen,” Roodt said.“The key task of government is to create the conditions that will enable the private sector – both big and small – to emerge, to grow, to access new markets, to create new products, and to hire more employees.”

Roodt believes politicians are taking advantage of the country’s high unemployment rate to garner votes.“They’re simply lying to people saying they’re going to create the so-called ‘jobs’. This is absolute nonsense.Taking a swipe at the government’s employment initiatives, Roodt said they cannot be considered as ‘real jobs’.

Elections Politicians Job Creation Manifestos Youth Unemployment Promises

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rise Mzansi to prioritise infrastructure investment for job creation - SABC NewsRise Mzansi says it will prioritise investment in local and regional infrastructure to create jobs.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Motsoaledi should be held accountable for visa fiasco, not encouraging job creation — FedhasaFedhasa says Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi fails to recognise importance of tourism in job creation and economic growth.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

ActionSA's manifesto to focus largely on job creation - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,The party briefed the media in Johannesburg today.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

OPINION: Whoever wins May 29 vote faces job creation challenges - SABC NewsIt's becoming common for political parties to use the phrase 'job creation' ahead of polls.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

ATM leader promises to create jobs by building factories - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,ATM leader says if his party is voted into power, it will ramp up job creation.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

‘Biodiverse economy can bring jobs’President Ramaphosa underscores rural communities' role in biodiversity economy, focusing on conservation, job creation, and empowerment.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »