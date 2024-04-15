Political Newcomers Denied Extension for Candidate List Submission in South Africa

CAPE TOWN - Five political newcomers have on Monday all lost a bid in the Electoral Court for more time to get their candidate lists submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa and participate in next month’s polls.

The Labour Party of South Africa born out of the mineworkers union AMCU is one of those whose application has been dismissed.The Electoral Court said there’s nothing unlawful about the Electoral Commission setting out an election timetable of deadlines for the submission of candidates by political parties, and the nomination of independent candidates.

The four unrepresented, registered political parties include the Labour Party of South Africa, African Congress for Transformation, Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats, All African Allied Congress and an independent candidate Sipho Malapane.

