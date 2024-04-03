Policy uncertainty index increases ahead of general elections

The North West University (NWU) says the policy uncertainty index has edged further into negative territory ahead of the hotly contested general elections. Doubt and worry around the outcomes of the May 29 polls are among the biggest factors weighing on confidence. NWU’s business school said a combination of five factors linked to the general elections have raised the level of uncertainty.
The first of these – and arguably the most contentious are the opinion-based surveys that have forecast a dip below 50% support for the African National Congress (ANC). If the polls are anything to go by, then a shift to coalition governance at national and provincial levels is likely to add to more unpredictability and instability. Economist Raymond Parsons said part of the difficulty is that a reimagined governance framework must take into account a possible shift in the country’s political econom
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Africa: Industrial Policy, East or West, for Development or War?Opinion - Developing countries wanting to pursue industrial policy were severely reprimanded by advocates of the 'neoliberal' Washington Consensus. Now, it is being deployed as a weapon in the new Cold War.
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »
Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »