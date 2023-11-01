Police work in sharp focus at Meyiwa trial - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,

Buthelezi who was part of the escort of accused 1, Muzi Sibiya, and 2, Bongani Ntanzi, to the taking down of their confessions has denied he acted outside of the scope of his work when he carried out the arrest of Sibiya.Following the arrest, Buthelezi says live ammunition, a magazine and a cleaning rod were found in Sibiya’s place of residence in Tembisa and a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition was added against him.“He took us to the room and told us we would find his ID in there.

The trial within a trial looking into the admissibility of confession statements by the first two accused, pointings-out by accused 1 as well as warning statement from accused 3, 4 and 5. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC NEWS ONLİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 31 October 2023 - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,A new witness is expected to take the stand when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABCNEWS: EMPD officer faces cross-examination in Meyiwa trial - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Several Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers have testified so far.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Five suspects killed in shootout with police in KZN - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Five suspects have been killed in a shootout with police at Inanda.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Sombre news expected in Godongwana's MTBPS - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver a gloomy budget.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Proposed SABC Bill amendments suggest levy to replace TV licences - SABC NewsNew amendments to SABC Bill make provision for household levy to replace TV licences fee.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Kenyan police block conference ahead of King Charles' state visit - SABC NewsKenyan police blocked a news conference about alleged British troop abuses, ahead of King's visit

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »