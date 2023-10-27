Police work and records come under scrutiny in Meyiwa murder trial - SABC News

The work of police officers involved in the transporting of both accused 1 and 2, Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi, respectively, as well as their record keeping have come under scrutiny at the Pretoria High Court probing the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers attached to the disbanded SWAT Unit, Constable Nkosingiphile Maphumulo and Constable Wendel Jonathan told the court on Friday that they had no pocketbook records of their movements the day they transported both accused to confess.

Maphumulo, together with his colleague and previous witness Nakedi Monareng, transported Sibiya to the Diepkloof Police Station where Colonel Mhlanganyelwa Mbotho took down his confession, while Jonathan transported Ntanzi to his confessions in Soweto and Boksburg.Maphumulo says on the day he did not record anything in his pocketbook because he “didn’t have it around that time”.No, I was not part of that. headtopics.com

On the 30th of May 2020, Maphumulo and Monareng, on chief investigation officer Brigadier Bongani Gininda, transported Sibiya to Diepkloof, while on 19th and 24th of June, Jonathan and his team, on Sergeant Mogane’s instruction, transported Ntanzi Lieutenant Colonel Mohale Raphadu and Magistrate Vivian Cronje respectively.

Jonathan was also involved in the escort of Sibiya, on the 5th June, to the pointings-out conducted at the crime scene of Meyiwa’s killing and the Basothong Hostel where the five accused were allegedly seen the day Meyiwa was shot and killed. headtopics.com

Both have denied being part of the arrest of the two accused or having been part of their torture as alleged by the defense in the trial within a trial hearing arguments on the admissibility of the three confession statement taken by Mbotho (30 May), Raphadu (19 June) and Cronje (24 June) as well as pointings-out by accused 1 and warning statements of accused 3, 4, and 5.

