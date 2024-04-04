Police take down alleged robbers and rapists in dramatic shootout, sparking debate on law enforcement tactics. Few crime-terrorised South Africans will have had much sympathy for the gang of nine alleged robbers and rapists gunned down this week in a shoot-out with cops in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The community of Mariannhill, which they used as a base for their alleged reign of terror, were jubilant that their ordeal had ended.

On the one hand, it is heartening to see police being so successful in carrying out their mission to take the criminals off our streets. This is particularly so against the background of a perceived lack of commitment or results from other cops around the country. On the other, what is happening in KZN has some of the hallmarks of an undeclared war between cops and those they believe are criminals. Again, there might be people who applaud this and the police may have had to use deadly force to save their own lives

