Police Shoot Eight Renamo Demonstrators in Angoche

Police shot eight Renamo demonstrators in Angoche , Nampula , today (Thursday, 16 November). Manquinho Mastado is in a serious condition and has been transferred to Nampula Central Hospital. Four were hospitalised of whom two were discharged. The confrontation apparently started when Renamo demonstrators were travelling through the streets with a coffin covered with a Frelimo capulana (cloth). The police went to disperse the demonstrators and took the coffin to the District Command.

The demonstrators went to the command to ask for the return of their coffin. It is not known what happened, but there was a riot that resulted in four people being confirmed shot. Amoung those shot there and elsewhere are: Essumaila Amisse, Ali Carlitos Amisse Salvador, Suhura Braimo and Wazir Chande.The Constitutions Council (CC) today gave the CNE 72 hours extra time to produce editais, but demanded editais from 11 more district





