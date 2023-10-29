Police seek two men in connection with rape of 15-year-old in Limpopo - SABC News

Police are looking for two men in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl at Mandela village in Bela Bela, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says the girl and a 15-year-old boy were standing in an open field when they were attacked by the two suspects.“One of the suspects produced a firearm and the duo were forcefully taken to an unoccupied church nearby. Reportedly, the boy was hit on the head and the 15-year-old girl was raped by the two suspects at gunpoint. Afterward, the suspects fled the scene on foot and the incident was immediately reported to the police.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC News Online »

Twenty new police officers, six vans to be deployed to Bloemspruit - SABC NewsMathale has promised to deploy twenty new police officers and six police vans to Bloemspruit. Read more ⮕

Police work and records come under scrutiny in Meyiwa murder trial - SABC NewsPolice officers come under scrutiny at the Pretoria High Court probing the murder Senzo Meyiwa. Read more ⮕

Violent protests break out in Mozambique after local elections - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Police suppressed violent protests in Mozambique as opposition supporters took to the streets. Read more ⮕

UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel, Hamas - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,The GA voted after the Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action Read more ⮕

Life Esidimeni Inquest adjourned until Monday - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,The inquest is looking into the deaths of 144 patients. Read more ⮕

Several undocumented migrants arrested in KwaDukuza - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Several undocumented migrants have been arrested in a multi-disciplinary operation in KwaDukuza. Read more ⮕