Police seek missing teenager: Gqeberha

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Gqeberha is seeking the community’s assistance in tracing a 16-year-old teenager who went missing on 23 October 2023.

It is alleged that on the mentioned date at about 09:00, the mother of Phumelela Gqaliwe left her at school in Walmer before going to work. Ms Gqaliwe failed to return home after school and has since been missing. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing her school uniform which was a grey skirt, white shirt and black jersey with white stripes. It is further reported that she was seen in the Walmer area.

It is alleged that on the mentioned date at about 09:00, the mother of Phumelela Gqaliwe left her at school in Walmer before going to work. Ms Gqaliwe failed to return home after school and has since been missing. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing her school uniform which was a grey skirt, white shirt and black jersey with white stripes. It is further reported that she was seen in the Walmer area.

Anyone who can assist in tracing Ms Gqaliwe is asked to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Sizile Sindi on 082 303 0249 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.

