Police officer testifies about encounters with Senzo Meyiwa murder suspect

The police officer who arrested one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers, Bongani Ntanzi, said he was free and conversational during his encounters with police. One of the lead investigators, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane, has been testifying in the trial within a trial. But the defence has argued that the men were assaulted and coerced to confess

. All of the police officers who have testified in the trial within a trial have described Bongani Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, who allegedly made confessions, as calm and free. Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane travelled with Ntanzi on several days as investigations unfolded and was even part of the escort that transported Ntanzi to the Boksburg Magistrates Court to confess in June 2020. "At one time, accused number 2 told me that he is a very great Zulu dancer who is capable of putting his foot under his armpit." This is not the first time that the court has heard about Ntanzi’s dancing. Another State witness, Sizwe Zungu, who testified seeing the accused at Vosloorus Basotho told the court that Ntanzi also participated in traditional Zulu dancing. Mogane will return to the witness stand on Monday for cross-examination

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNUPDATES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC NEWS ONLINE: Bongani Ntanzi's arrest in sharp focus at Meyiwa murder trial - SABC NewsA police officer who tracked down accused 2 in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case is testifying.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Senzo Meyiwa: Murder-accused Ntanzi was at ease with police, court hearsThis week the State has been leading evidence to have the alleged confession statements by two of the accused admitted as evidence.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THESANEWS: WATCH LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa murder trialVarious police officers who have testified deny that accused 1 and 2 in the Senzo Meyiwa trial were assaulted and forced to confess.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: Senzo Meyiwa murder-accused pointed out traditional healer they consulted with, court hearsSenzo Meyiwa murder-accused pointed out traditional healer they consulted with, court hears

Source: News24 | Read more »

NEWS24: Cold case cop reveals how informant led them to one of Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killersCold case cop reveals how informant led them to one of Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killers

Source: News24 | Read more »

MAILANDGUARDIAN: Senzo Meyiwa trial: ‘Informant that told us of Ntanzi’s involvement’Africa's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »