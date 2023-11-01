Police officer filmed allegedly gunning down a JMPD officer appears in court

The deadly altercation went viral after the entire tragic incident was filmed in the presence of the public. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the duo fought over an alleged love triangle. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Gauteng Phindi Mjonondwane, the case was postponed to 25 January 2023, and the accused police officer was released on R5000 bail.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİEFLYZA: Talented Johannesburg﻿ Artist Goes Viral With Drawing of Siya Kolisi, Mzansi Showers Him With LoveTalented South African artist Sphesihle Brian has created a stunning pencil drawing of Siya Kolisi. The drawing has quickly gone viral on social media.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: BIG CHANGES to Johannesburg LOAD SHEDDING scheduleJohannesburg residents can expect to see a change in their load shedding schedule from NEXT WEEK mONDAY, 6 November. Here is why...

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: WATCH: Johannesburg LOAD SHEDDING changes [VIDEO]Watch news in a minute for a summary of Johannesburg residents can expect to see a change in their load shedding schedule.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

HTXTAFRİCA: 17 Johannesburg suburbs will still be loadshed by EskomMuch of Johannesburg will now experience two hour blocks of loadshedding at Stage 5 and above with the exception of these 17.

Source: htxtafrica | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Eskom transfers load shedding operations to Johannesburg's City Power - SABC NewsChanges to load shedding blocks and schedules to take effect from November 6, 2023.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Video of Bogus ‘Dr’ Matthew Lani’ Outside Johannesburg Magistrate Court Emerges, SA Pities HimSA came to the bogus 'Dr' Matthew Lani's defence after he appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court and the charge of impersonating a doctor was dropped.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »